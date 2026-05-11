Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $85 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,903 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 100,417 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in CocaCola were worth $85,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 82.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock worth $136,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company's stock worth $690,311,000 after acquiring an additional 198,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.27.

Read Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 555,101 shares of company stock worth $44,208,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $78.40 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Coca-Cola to $3.26, signaling confidence that full-year earnings should meet expectations. CocaCola stock page

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Coca-Cola to $3.26, signaling confidence that full-year earnings should meet expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Erste Group Bank also lifted select future-year estimates, including FY2027 and Q3 2026 forecasts, suggesting analysts see continued earnings resilience. CocaCola stock page

Zacks and Erste Group Bank also lifted select future-year estimates, including FY2027 and Q3 2026 forecasts, suggesting analysts see continued earnings resilience. Neutral Sentiment: A separate market commentary highlighted dividend stocks as attractive amid geopolitical uncertainty and recession worries, which may reinforce investor interest in defensive names like Coca-Cola. 2 Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in May

A separate market commentary highlighted dividend stocks as attractive amid geopolitical uncertainty and recession worries, which may reinforce investor interest in defensive names like Coca-Cola. Negative Sentiment: Not all revisions were higher: Zacks trimmed some quarterly and FY2028 estimates, indicating analysts still see some near-term earnings pressure in parts of the forecast period. CocaCola stock page

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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