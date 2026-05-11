Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,756 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Intuit were worth $72,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Intuit by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 988 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 6,865 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Income Insurance Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 617 shares of the software maker's stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $396.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.74 and a 200-day moving average of $532.27. The firm has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.11 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Northcoast Research raised shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 target price on Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $636.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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