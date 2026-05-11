Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,538 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $456,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,865,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,229 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $81,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.1%

SPGI stock opened at $419.85 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $550.00.

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Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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