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Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.90 Million in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
Qnity Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Swiss Life Asset Management opened a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter, buying 35,524 shares worth about $2.9 million.
  • Qnity reported a strong quarter, with EPS of $1.08 beating expectations and revenue rising 17.6% year over year to $1.32 billion.
  • The company raised its 2026 sales outlook to $5.225 billion-$5.375 billion, citing AI-related packaging demand, while analysts remain generally positive with several price-target increases.
  • Interested in Qnity Electronics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,524 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,226,626,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,587,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,414,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,334,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,200,000.

Key Qnity Electronics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qnity Electronics this week:

Qnity Electronics Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:Q opened at $164.03 on Friday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $171.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.63.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qnity Electronics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Q

About Qnity Electronics

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Q? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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