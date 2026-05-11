Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,533 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 144,903 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.6% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $126,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Dbs Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $229.39 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $243.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $220.72 and a 12 month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here