Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 433,654 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 901.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,765 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 433,654 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned 0.25% of Omnicom Group worth $38,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,330 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $87.17.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm's revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 820.51%.

Omnicom Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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