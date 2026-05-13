Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,761 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at $36,714,240.36. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $204.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $160.09 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.54. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.39%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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