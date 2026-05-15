Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Sells 10,974 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 10,974 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 111,674 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $319,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $934,320. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,257,658.26. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,954 shares of company stock worth $5,511,371. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $142.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $155.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $165.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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