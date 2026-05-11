Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Sells 27,957 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,388 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 27,957 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $94,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 62.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $135,839,000 after purchasing an additional 184,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.43.

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Oracle Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $195.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.85. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $563.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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