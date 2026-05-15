Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Sells 47,498 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,657 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 47,498 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Illumina were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,690 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $79,081,000 after purchasing an additional 124,246 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,657 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $143.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Illumina's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $97,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,386.24. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 332,530 shares of company stock valued at $48,303,655 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Illumina from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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