Swiss National Bank Acquires 132,000 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987,433 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Kimco Realty worth $44,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 73,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Evercore set a $25.00 target price on Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The company had revenue of $558.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Kimco Realty's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

Further Reading

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