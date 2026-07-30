Swiss National Bank Acquires 48,200 Shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc $SMA

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,500 shares of the healthcare company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Smartstop Self Storage REIT worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 7,186 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,439 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 68.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,200 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartstop Self Storage REIT currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Price Performance

Shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 232.39 and a beta of 0.56. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,053.33%.

About Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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