Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532,397 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Smurfit Westrock worth $61,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 90.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 6.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 41,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.4523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SW. Citigroup increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised Smurfit Westrock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

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