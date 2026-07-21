Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Ferrovial SE $FER

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778,470 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 375,590 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Ferrovial worth $113,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 1,089.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ferrovial by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrovial by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.47.

View Our Latest Report on FER

Ferrovial Trading Down 0.2%

FER opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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