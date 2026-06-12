Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927,600 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 149,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Arista Networks worth $383,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,188,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,342,551 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 245,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,455,095,000 after acquiring an additional 477,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,094,255 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,470,834,000 after acquiring an additional 181,813 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Article Title

Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may weigh on sentiment, even though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $156.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,537,531.68. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,112,056. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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