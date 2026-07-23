Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of NVR worth $52,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 133,554 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $973,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 34,923.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company's stock worth $413,777,000 after buying an additional 56,576 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $332,346,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,496,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,703 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $296,838,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7,478.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 11 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,487.50. This trade represents a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE NVR opened at $6,363.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.19. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,501.01 and a one year high of $8,618.28. The company's 50 day moving average price is $6,343.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,797.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $94.83 earnings per share. NVR's quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 371.11 EPS for the current year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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