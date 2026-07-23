Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,900 shares of the casino operator's stock after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Las Vegas Sands worth $48,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,251 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,032 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.31.

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More Las Vegas Sands News

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Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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