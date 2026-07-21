Swiss National Bank Has $118.42 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Rockwell Automation worth $118,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5,925.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 906,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $352,572,000 after acquiring an additional 891,153 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,017,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,104 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $601,154,000 after buying an additional 309,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,666.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,722 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,451,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $459.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $461.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.44 and a 12-month high of $497.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $469.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,392,102.30. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.58, for a total value of $269,748.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,786.46. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

See Also

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