Swiss National Bank Has $262.31 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115,000 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 160,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Starbucks worth $262,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Starbucks is reportedly evaluating a sale or IPO-style transaction for its Japan operations, a move that could unlock value from one of its most important overseas markets and free up capital for other priorities. Starbucks Evaluates Sale and IPO Options for Japanese Operations (SBUX)

Starbucks is reportedly evaluating a sale or IPO-style transaction for its Japan operations, a move that could unlock value from one of its most important overseas markets and free up capital for other priorities. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports said Starbucks has held early discussions with investment banks about strategic options in Japan, reinforcing speculation that management may take another asset-light step similar to its recent China ownership changes. Starbucks mulls options for Japan business, including stake sale

Additional reports said Starbucks has held early discussions with investment banks about strategic options in Japan, reinforcing speculation that management may take another asset-light step similar to its recent China ownership changes. Positive Sentiment: Business headlines also pointed to ongoing operational momentum, including stronger U.S. comparable-store sales, rising transactions across income groups, and improving operating income, which supports the view that the turnaround is gaining traction. Starbucks eyes massive change in key market

Business headlines also pointed to ongoing operational momentum, including stronger U.S. comparable-store sales, rising transactions across income groups, and improving operating income, which supports the view that the turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm was also reflected in unusually heavy call-option buying, a sign that some traders are positioning for further upside in SBUX. Starbucks eyes massive change in Japan

Investor enthusiasm was also reflected in unusually heavy call-option buying, a sign that some traders are positioning for further upside in SBUX. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Brady Brewer disclosed a pre-arranged share sale under a 10b5-1 trading plan, which is routine and not necessarily a bearish signal, but it can create modest headline noise. SEC filing

Starbucks Trading Up 3.6%

SBUX opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $94.59. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,099 shares of company stock valued at $804,907. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Stories

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