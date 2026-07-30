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Swiss National Bank Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in LandBridge Company LLC $LB

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
LandBridge logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Swiss National Bank increased its LandBridge stake by 47.1% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 55,000 shares worth approximately $3.80 million, or 0.07% of the company.
  • LandBridge reported quarterly revenue of $51.01 million, up 16% year over year, but its $0.23 EPS fell short of the $0.55 consensus estimate. The company also declared a $0.12 quarterly dividend, implying a 0.6% annualized yield.
  • LB shares opened at $75.19, while analysts maintain an overall “Hold” rating with an average price target of $78.50; the stock has recently traded between $43.75 and $85.60.
  • Interested in LandBridge? Here are five stocks we like better.

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB - Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of LandBridge worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in LandBridge by 110.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Galaxy Group Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

LandBridge Stock Up 0.2%

LB stock opened at $75.19 on Thursday. LandBridge Company LLC has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 0.02.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). LandBridge had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LandBridge Company LLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. LandBridge's dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LandBridge from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LandBridge has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LB

LandBridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LandBridge (NYSE:LB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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