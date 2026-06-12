Swiss National Bank Has $443.60 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,428,900 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 297,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Uber Technologies worth $443,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue Uber is still one of the better stocks to own, pointing to its maturing platform, improving fundamentals, and potential upside from autonomous ride-hailing rather than disruption from it. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue Uber is still one of the better stocks to own, pointing to its maturing platform, improving fundamentals, and potential upside from autonomous ride-hailing rather than disruption from it. Positive Sentiment: Uber also announced a major financing partnership with Banco Santander to create a €1 billion platform for European fleet operators, which could help expand supply and support growth in key international markets. Article Title

Uber also announced a major financing partnership with Banco Santander to create a €1 billion platform for European fleet operators, which could help expand supply and support growth in key international markets. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was helped by commentary that Uber’s self-driving investments could strengthen its long-term position, with reports highlighting robotaxi tests in Europe and the company’s commitment to autonomous technology. Article Title

Investor sentiment was helped by commentary that Uber’s self-driving investments could strengthen its long-term position, with reports highlighting robotaxi tests in Europe and the company’s commitment to autonomous technology. Neutral Sentiment: Uber reported in a recent market recap that its latest quarter beat EPS expectations but missed on revenue, while guidance for the next quarter was reasonably solid; this keeps the earnings picture mixed but not alarming for investors.

Uber reported in a recent market recap that its latest quarter beat EPS expectations but missed on revenue, while guidance for the next quarter was reasonably solid; this keeps the earnings picture mixed but not alarming for investors. Negative Sentiment: Uber filed suit against New York City over a new driver-retention rule, arguing it weakens safety controls and harms the platform’s ability to deactivate problematic drivers. The case introduces legal and regulatory uncertainty for the core ride-hailing business. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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