Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $53,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Down 1.0%

FWONK opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. This represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.20.

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About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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