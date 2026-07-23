Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,200 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Aptiv worth $44,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shayne & Jacobs LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 105.2% in the first quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 54,750 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,915,906 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $228,724,000 after purchasing an additional 81,492 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 910,656 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $69,292,000 after purchasing an additional 420,984 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,898,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.33 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aptiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $99.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Further Reading

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