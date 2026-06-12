Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,180 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Swiss National Bank raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,480 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of DoorDash worth $237,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in DoorDash by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 target price on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

Key Stories Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash unveiled “Ask DoorDash,” a conversational AI search and ordering tool that lets users find meals and groceries with natural-language prompts instead of traditional keyword searches, which could improve engagement and conversion. DoorDash Debuts Conversational AI to Streamline Search

DoorDash unveiled “Ask DoorDash,” a conversational AI search and ordering tool that lets users find meals and groceries with natural-language prompts instead of traditional keyword searches, which could improve engagement and conversion. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted the same AI rollout, including features that let customers order food and groceries using prompts or photos, adding ingredients from recipe links, and even book restaurant reservations, reinforcing the view that DoorDash is expanding beyond basic delivery into an AI-powered commerce platform. DoorDash's new AI chatbot lets you order with prompts and photos

Several reports highlighted the same AI rollout, including features that let customers order food and groceries using prompts or photos, adding ingredients from recipe links, and even book restaurant reservations, reinforcing the view that DoorDash is expanding beyond basic delivery into an AI-powered commerce platform. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces on the stock suggested bullish investors still see DoorDash as attractive despite a premium valuation, but these articles were more opinion-based than market-moving fundamentals. Is DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Commentary pieces on the stock suggested bullish investors still see DoorDash as attractive despite a premium valuation, but these articles were more opinion-based than market-moving fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market coverage compared DoorDash with other internet stocks, but it did not add a clear new catalyst for the shares. How is DoorDash's stock performance compared to other internet stocks?

DoorDash Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.41.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.DoorDash's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at $20,615,850.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $410,563.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,599,006.04. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

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