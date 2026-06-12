Swiss National Bank Sells 40,100 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,000 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 40,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Intuit worth $506,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after buying an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 63.8% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,984,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,771,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,526,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.58.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of INTU opened at $276.91 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $273.27 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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