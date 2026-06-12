Swiss National Bank Sells 50,800 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 50,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Intuitive Surgical worth $556,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $574.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $412.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day moving average is $443.95 and its 200 day moving average is $496.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.68 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

More Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Intuitive Surgical carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating and several firms reiterating bullish views. Recent commentary also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth.

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Intuitive Surgical carrying an average rating and several firms reiterating bullish views. Recent commentary also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investor thesis highlighted on social-media-driven coverage points to ongoing growth in robotic-assisted surgery demand, while prior results showed the company beating earnings and revenue expectations, reinforcing its premium growth profile.

A bullish investor thesis highlighted on social-media-driven coverage points to ongoing growth in robotic-assisted surgery demand, while prior results showed the company beating earnings and revenue expectations, reinforcing its premium growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis says ISRG can offset tariff and input-cost pressure through scale, cost discipline, and rising adoption of the da Vinci 5 system, which supports the margin outlook.

Recent analysis says ISRG can offset tariff and input-cost pressure through scale, cost discipline, and rising adoption of the da Vinci 5 system, which supports the margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold small amounts of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. These sales were routine and not necessarily a negative signal, but they may still add to investor caution in the near term. Article: Intuitive Surgical NASDAQ: ISRG EVP Sells $169,656.00 in Stock

Two executives sold small amounts of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. These sales were routine and not necessarily a negative signal, but they may still add to investor caution in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent research notes also trimmed price targets, indicating that while analysts remain broadly positive, expectations have been recalibrated lower for valuation and near-term upside.

Some recent research notes also trimmed price targets, indicating that while analysts remain broadly positive, expectations have been recalibrated lower for valuation and near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and one recent report noted the shares were down sharply from prior levels, reflecting ongoing valuation and sentiment pressure.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,144 shares of company stock worth $3,048,782 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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