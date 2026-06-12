Swiss National Bank Sells 82,400 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348,075 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 82,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Analog Devices worth $365,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the sale, the director owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 99,026 shares of company stock worth $39,447,281 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $412.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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