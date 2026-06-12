Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335,860 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 132,240 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Swiss National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Mastercard worth $1,333,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,717 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard launched Agent Pay for Machines / AP4M , a new protocol that lets AI agents and machines make secure payments, with support from 30+ industry participants and partners including major crypto and fintech names. This could open a new growth avenue in AI-powered commerce and strengthen Mastercard’s long-term relevance in digital payments.

Mastercard launched , a new protocol that lets AI agents and machines make secure payments, with support from 30+ industry participants and partners including major crypto and fintech names. This could open a new growth avenue in AI-powered commerce and strengthen Mastercard’s long-term relevance in digital payments. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a partnership with a Chicago startup to support autonomous AI transactions , reinforcing its push into next-generation payment infrastructure and programmable payments.

The company also announced a partnership with a Chicago startup to support , reinforcing its push into next-generation payment infrastructure and programmable payments. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is expanding settlement capabilities using stablecoins , which may improve cross-border and digital asset settlement options and support broader adoption in crypto-linked payment flows.

Mastercard is expanding , which may improve cross-border and digital asset settlement options and support broader adoption in crypto-linked payment flows. Neutral Sentiment: Reports highlighted leadership changes at Mastercard, which could signal strategic adjustments but does not yet clearly indicate a direct financial impact.

Reports highlighted at Mastercard, which could signal strategic adjustments but does not yet clearly indicate a direct financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also tracking the Visa/Mastercard swipe-fee settlement , which received preliminary judicial approval. While this removes some legal uncertainty, it also keeps attention on pricing and merchant-fee pressure that could shape the company’s economics over time.

Investors are also tracking the , which received preliminary judicial approval. While this removes some legal uncertainty, it also keeps attention on pricing and merchant-fee pressure that could shape the company’s economics over time. Negative Sentiment: The swipe-fee settlement may limit upside for payment networks by reinforcing merchant concessions and potential fee scrutiny, which could weigh on sentiment toward Mastercard (MA) despite the recent product momentum.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $486.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $429.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $499.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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