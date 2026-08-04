SWP Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,850 Walmart Inc. $WMT

SWP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,850 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 67,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,124,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.89. The firm has a market cap of $881.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.42 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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