Sycomore Asset Management Invests $10.73 Million in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,846 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $10,728,000. Intuit accounts for about 1.5% of Sycomore Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Intuit by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intuit Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $276.91 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $366.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.27 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.58.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

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Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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