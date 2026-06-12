Sycomore Asset Management Invests $12 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,251 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $12,001,000. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.6% of Sycomore Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $412.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $439.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,026 shares of company stock valued at $39,447,281. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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