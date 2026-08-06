Symbotic Inc. $SYM Position Increased by Amundi

Amundi raised its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,553 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the period. Amundi's holdings in Symbotic were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Symbotic by 33.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Symbotic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Symbotic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Symbotic reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $721 million, up 22% year over year and ahead of the $715 million analyst consensus. Net income was $55 million, compared with a $21 million loss in the year-ago quarter. Symbotic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Symbotic reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $721 million, up 22% year over year and ahead of the $715 million analyst consensus. Net income was $55 million, compared with a $21 million loss in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $760 million to $780 million, a range that brackets the $770.7 million consensus estimate and signals continued demand for the company’s warehouse-automation systems.

Management forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $760 million to $780 million, a range that brackets the $770.7 million consensus estimate and signals continued demand for the company’s warehouse-automation systems. Positive Sentiment: Former Bain Capital co-chair Steve Pagliuca was elected to Symbotic’s board, potentially adding financial and strategic expertise as the company expands its artificial-intelligence-enabled robotics business. Symbotic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Former Bain Capital co-chair Steve Pagliuca was elected to Symbotic’s board, potentially adding financial and strategic expertise as the company expands its artificial-intelligence-enabled robotics business. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Symbotic’s use of AI coding agents highlights the company’s efforts to manage software-development costs as AI usage increases, but provides limited new information about near-term financial results. AI coding agents are blowing through budgets

Coverage of Symbotic’s use of AI coding agents highlights the company’s efforts to manage software-development costs as AI usage increases, but provides limited new information about near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS was $0.09, below the $0.13 consensus estimate. Although revenue exceeded expectations, the earnings shortfall likely drove the negative market reaction and renewed concerns about profitability. Symbotic earnings release

Quarterly EPS was $0.09, below the $0.13 consensus estimate. Although revenue exceeded expectations, the earnings shortfall likely drove the negative market reaction and renewed concerns about profitability. Negative Sentiment: Directors Todd Krasnow and Charles Kane each sold 2,000 shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. The sales were relatively small and scheduled in advance, limiting their signaling value, but they may still weigh modestly on sentiment.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, CFO Izilda P. Martins sold 27,463 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,120,490.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,976.80. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $90,540.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,433 shares of company stock worth $6,627,326. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Symbotic from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Symbotic from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of SYM opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -930.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.94. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $720.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.03 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc NASDAQ: SYM is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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