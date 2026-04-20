Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock $SENS

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS - Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the company's stock after selling 444,330 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 666.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 35,708,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 409.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,248,519 shares of the company's stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 26.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,701,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,828,302 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder purchased 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 119,731 shares in the company, valued at $686,058.63. This trade represents a 17.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 17,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $99,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,696.97. This trade represents a 2.72% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SENS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 target price on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of SENS stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $15.74. The company's 50-day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $282.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes long-term implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. The company’s primary product family is the Eversense system, which combines a small subcutaneously implanted sensor, a removable external transmitter, and companion smartphone applications to provide continuous glucose readings and alerts. Senseonics positions its technology as an alternative to wearable patch-style CGMs by offering multi-month sensor longevity and on-body vibration alerts delivered through the transmitter.

Senseonics supports clinical and commercial activities that include research and development, regulatory engagement, manufacturing and distribution, and training for healthcare providers who perform sensor insertion and removal.

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