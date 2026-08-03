Synchrony Financial $SYF Holdings Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 26,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Synchrony Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Long-term earnings outlook improved: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS forecast to $11.57 from $10.89 and increased its FY2026 estimate slightly to $9.35 from $9.33. The FY2026 figure is in line with the broader consensus forecast. Zacks Research earnings estimates

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS forecast to $11.57 from $10.89 and increased its FY2026 estimate slightly to $9.35 from $9.33. The FY2026 figure is in line with the broader consensus forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Synchrony issued $1.1 billion of senior notes: The financing, launched under an underwriting agreement dated July 28, provides additional capital but also increases the company’s debt obligations and future interest expense. Synchrony Financial Issues $1.1 Billion Senior Notes

The financing, launched under an underwriting agreement dated July 28, provides additional capital but also increases the company’s debt obligations and future interest expense. Neutral Sentiment: Truist maintained its Hold rating: The reaffirmation indicates no change in the analyst’s view, limiting the potential for a fresh positive catalyst. Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating

The reaffirmation indicates no change in the analyst’s view, limiting the potential for a fresh positive catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several near-term EPS forecasts were cut: Zacks lowered its Q3 2026 estimate to $2.40 from $2.55, Q1 2027 to $2.32 from $2.42, Q3 2027 to $2.93 from $3.02, and Q1 2028 to $2.63 from $2.67. These reductions suggest some caution about Synchrony’s nearer-term earnings momentum, despite the stable $9.35 FY2026 consensus forecast.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $75.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.44%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.30%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. HSBC increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report).

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