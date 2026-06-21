Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 122,133 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.52% of Synchrony Financial worth $149,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 56.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $75.34 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The company's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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