Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,118 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,673,315,000 after buying an additional 283,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,148,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,017,256,000 after acquiring an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,608 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Synopsys News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Down 0.7%

SNPS opened at $461.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.18 and a 12 month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

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