Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,116 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 146,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Synopsys worth $111,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $563.81.

Read Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $455.51 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.18 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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