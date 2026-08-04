Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 23.9% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,386,817 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $549,845,000 after purchasing an additional 352,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 10.0% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 target price on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $392.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.00 and a 52 week high of $636.61. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $441.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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