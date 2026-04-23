Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,970,415,000 after buying an additional 3,120,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,608 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,605,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Synopsys by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,245,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,322,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $531.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $477.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.18 and a twelve month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm's revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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