Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Corus Family Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $373.83 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $496.25.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 3,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.39 per share, for a total transaction of $223,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $297,560. This trade represents a 300.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders acquired 14,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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