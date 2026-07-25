Systematic Financial Management LP Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD - Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728,211 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,389 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.22% of Nomad Foods worth $16,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,330,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,546,000 after buying an additional 27,177 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,484,858 shares of the company's stock worth $31,086,000 after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,823,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,856,727 shares of the company's stock worth $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,713,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Nomad Foods

In other Nomad Foods news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken purchased 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 116,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,067,443.08. The trade was a 591.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruben Baldew purchased 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $143,038.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 338,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,290,544.22. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 264,731 shares of company stock worth $2,524,538. Corporate insiders own 17.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Nomad Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:NOMD opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.00 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.43%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.720-1.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Nomad Foods's dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

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