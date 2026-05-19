T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 200.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.9%

TMUS opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $206.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $200.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 138,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,902,357 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here