T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 3,194.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after buying an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $924,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,801,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,477,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $832,438,000 after purchasing an additional 877,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $190.28 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 149,134 shares of company stock valued at $32,163,349 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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