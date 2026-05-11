T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 18,522 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $2,260,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,401,024. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 699,134 shares of company stock valued at $151,826,849 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $193.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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