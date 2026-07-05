T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,963 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $177.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day moving average of $197.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Arete Research raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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