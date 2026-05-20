T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $34,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 89,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $18,079,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 347,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $70,556,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $517,923.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,677 shares in the company, valued at $14,605,251.26. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,620 shares of company stock worth $22,722,802. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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