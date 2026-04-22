TABR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $144.30. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark's previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is 84.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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