TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BMY opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 73.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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