TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New $807,000 Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,304 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $133,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Pitney Bowes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $477.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. Pitney Bowes's revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.37%.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In related news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 160,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $1,772,796.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 543,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,913.66. This represents a 22.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brent D. Rosenthal bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,980. The trade was a 80.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 502,939 shares of company stock worth $5,352,655 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pitney Bowes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pitney Bowes wasn't on the list.

While Pitney Bowes currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here