TABR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 235,599 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.7% of TABR Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. The trade was a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 49,598 shares of company stock worth $1,552,572 over the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.0%

KMI stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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